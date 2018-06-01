CVS Health will no longer donate to pro-Trump advocacy group

(CNN) CVS Health said Friday that it would no longer donate to America First Policies, a nonprofit group that works to promote President Donald Trump's agenda, after CNN and other outlets reported racist comments made by staffers of the organization.

MapLight, a nonpartisan research group that tracks the influence of money in politics, reported on Thursday that three companies -- CVS Health, Southern Company, and Dow Chemical -- have donated a combined $1.6 million to America First Policies.

In a statement to CNN, Carolyn Castel, a spokesperson for CVS Health said, "Comments made by employees of America First Policies that were reported after we made our contributions are unacceptable to us. We have zero tolerance for discriminatory actions or behaviors, and as such we will not be making contributions to this organization in the future."

Castel went on to say that CVS Health contributes to organizations across the political spectrum and that its contributions to America First were made in support of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

CVS Health said the $500,000 donation came before it was aware of comments by America First Policies' director of advocacy, Carl Higbie and others.

