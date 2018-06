This week at the White House, kids were the GIF that keeps on GIFing

(CNN) It's the first (unofficial) week of summer, which means that a lot of us had Monday off. It means Congress had the whole week off.

But that gave the Trump administration a chance to be this week's GIF star -- along with some pretty cute kids who attended White House events.

President Donald Trump went to Tennessee for a rally on Tuesday. Look at how stoked he was. Nashville is awesome.

Our first nominee for Best Supporting Actor in a GIF this week is this young lad. During Trump's Right to Try signing event, this little boy taught us all to just go for our dreams, especially if your dream is to be adorable and give the President a hug.

Our second nominee for Best Supporting Actor in a GIF goes to Benje Choucroun, who was visiting the White House as a reporter for Time for Kids. He asked press secretary Sarah Sanders what the administration is going to do to prevent future school shootings.

