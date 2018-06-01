This week at the White House, kids were the GIF that keeps on GIFing

(CNN) It's the first (unofficial) week of summer, which means that a lot of us had Monday off. It means Congress had the whole week off.

But that gave the Trump administration a chance to be this week's GIF star -- along with some pretty cute kids who attended White House events.

The theme of this week at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue was clearly #AllOfTheKids, as evidenced by yet another child-focused event on Wednesday. The President held an event touting the importance of physical fitness and showed onlookers how to play his favorite sport.

Meanwhile, outside the White House, Trump's Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was chilling with first graders. I kind of suspect that the kids aren't fist bumping anymore, because this girl looks confused. You girls keep me young.

Hopefully this brightened your week. Good luck out there.