Donald Trump's very clear double standard on Samantha Bee

(CNN) This is a tale of two presidential reactions.

The first is how President Donald Trump reacted to comedian Roseanne Barr's racist tweet directed at former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett.

Or, didn't react. At least not initially. Barr's tweets came in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Trump said nothing -- even as ABC announced that her eponymous show was being canceled over her tweet. Even at a rally in Nashville on Tuesday night, Trump -- amazingly -- said nothing about Roseanne.

It wasn't until Wednesday around noon when Trump finally did address the Roseanne situation. He tweeted this

"Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that "ABC does not tolerate comments like those" made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn't get the call?"

