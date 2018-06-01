Martha Stewart and Rod Blagojevich aren't the only 'Apprentice' candidates Trump could pardon

(CNN) President Donald Trump's suggestion Thursday that he may pardon or commute the sentences of Martha Stewart and former Democratic Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich for federal crimes covers two of the most infamous celebrities connected to Trump's former reality show "The Apprentice."

But, if Trump is considering pardons for all well-known "Apprentice" alumni caught in the federal system, he missed at least one.

Darryl Strawberry, the former professional baseball player, pleaded guilty to federal income tax evasion in 1995. Strawberry's probation was for three years.

Strawberry -- who played for both the New York Mets and New York Yankees, Trump's hometown baseball teams -- pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion. By pleading guilty , Strawberry avoided a trial on three tax-related counts that could have landed him in prison for five years, according to The New York Times.

In 2010, he appeared on "The Celebrity Apprentice" but was fired on the third episode of the season. Strawberry recently praised Trump, saying in an October interview on Fox News that Trump is a "great man" who has "always been kind to me."

