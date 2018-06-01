Cell phone surveillance detected near the White House, DHS says

Washington (CNN) Cell phone surveillance devices were detected near the White House and other sensitive locations in the Washington, DC, area last year, a government study found.

The spying technology, called International Mobile Subscriber Identity devices and known alternatively as Stingrays or IMSI catchers, was discovered as part of a review by the Department of Homeland Security conducted last year and detailed in a letter the agency sent to Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, last month.

While the presence of the technology in the nation's capital had been previously reported, its presence near the White House first emerged in the May letter after elected officials pressed DHS for more information amid concerns about the potential national security threat posed by the devices and vulnerabilities in the nation's telecommunications network.

Writing to Wyden in May, DHS's acting National Protection and Programs Directorate head Christopher Krebs said the department had not determined which groups were behind the surveillance activity and raised the possibility that the signals detected could have come from legitimate sources.

"It is my understanding that relevant law enforcement and counterintelligence agencies conducted further investigation and determined some detected signals were emanating from legitimate cell towers," Krebs said.

Read More