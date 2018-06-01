Let's acknowledge the political double standard for ugly speech

Carrie Sheffield, a conservative commentator, is the founder of Bold, a digital news network committed to bipartisan dialogue. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) The story of the racist, vile tweet that rightfully got Roseanne Barr's sitcom reboot canceled is the first chapter in a tale of two comedians illustrating a glaring double standard about how gatekeepers of American culture tolerate offensive remarks from liberals and excoriate them from conservatives.

Chapter two begins with a vulgar and wildly inappropriate comment from comedian Samantha Bee, in which she called Ivanka Trump a "feckless c***" Unlike Barr, who got the axe for inappropriate comments directed at a former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, Bee, hasn't been fired yet by TBS. While she and TBS have apologized for the remark, conservatives won't be surprised if she's not fired as Barr was.

It may be easy to assume that Bee was let off easy for her remarks because it was her first offense, but that is not the case. She has a history of making offensive comments. In one instance last year, she made fun of a young man with cancer who was at the Conservative Political Action Conference, saying that he had Nazi hair . She later apologized for the comment, noting that she was unaware he had cancer when she made the remark.

But Bee isn't the only one getting a pass for attacks on conservatives or conservative ideology. The odious "humor" from comedian Michelle Wolf, who casually joked about taking innocent life through abortion at the White House Correspondents' Dinner (a far cry from the old-school liberal mantra for trying to keep abortions "safe, legal and rare") along with a host of other raunchy insults, simply served as a launching pad for her new Netflix show.

ABC, the same network that canceled "Roseanne" allowed anti-Trump Joy Behar to keep her job after saying Christians who believe Jesus speaks to them are mentally ill, which belittles the idea of Christian prayer. In the minds of ABC execs, it appears that some religious bigotry is allowed if you're criticizing the Trump family or Christian politicians as part of your drumbeat.