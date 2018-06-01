A better way than tariffs to improve America's trade picture

George P. Shultz, a former director of the US Office of Management and Budget, secretary of the treasury, and secretary of state, is a fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford. Pedro Aspe is a former secretary of finance in Mexico. The opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the authors.

(CNN) We have repeatedly heard from President Trump that the United States' main trading partners are taking advantage of the country. Trump administration advisers have argued that trade deals result in trade deficits that have weakened the US economy. Trade adviser Peter Navarro has gone even further than that. To them, a trade deficit is about victimization: a signal of weakness and policy failure of a country, evidence that you let trading partners abuse you.

George Shultz

We agree that there is some long-held abuse in current United States trade patterns. For example, state-owned enterprises should not be allowed to compete on an unfair playing field against private firms, wherever they are located. And foreign investment opportunities should be reciprocal. But the trade deficit is not a good indicator of where to find problems like this, so relying on broad tariffs to reduce the overall deficit will not fix trade.

Pedro Aspe

Many of today's trading relationships actually make America more globally competitive. In fact, much of that trade deficit comes from internal factors, among them US fiscal choices.

A trade deficit is simply the result of a country spending more than it produces, which can arise in one of three general scenarios:

(i) If the public sector spends more than it collects (running a budget deficit) while the private sector invests exactly what it saves;

Read More