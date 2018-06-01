(CNN) An appeals court in the United Arab Emirates has sentenced a prominent human-rights activist to 10 years in prison for damaging the reputation of the country on social media, according to multiple local newspapers that had reporters in court.

Ahmed Mansoor was found guilty of using social media to publish "rumors and lies about the UAE" and "promote sectarian feelings and hatred," one reporter cited prosecutors as saying

The court also ordered the maximum fine of 1 million dirhams ($270,000), three years' probation after his sentence is completed, the confiscation of all his communication devices "used in the crimes" and the closure of his social-media accounts and websites.

The details of the comments for which he was convicted were not immediately clear.

Mansoor was charged under the draconian 2012 cybercrime law, which criminalizes the publication of any information or rumors online "with intent to make sarcasm or damage the reputation, prestige or stature of the state" or any of its rulers, its institutions, its flag, or its anthem.

Read More