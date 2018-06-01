Israeli forces kill medic, wound 100 protesters in Gaza unrest, Palestinian ministry says

Gaza (CNN) Israeli soldiers on Friday killed one Palestinian and injured at least a hundred others protesting in Gaza along the fence that separates the territory from Israel, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The person killed was identified as medical nurse Razan Ashraf Al Najjar, 20, ministry officials said.

Razan Al Najjar, 21.

WAFA , the official Palestinian news agency, described Najjar as a "volunteering paramedic," and said she was killed by Israeli snipers while providing first aid to injured protesters at the fence east of Khan Younes, in southern Gaza.

Of those wounded, 40 were struck by live fire, according to WAFA.

Thousands of Palestinians gathered at several locations along the fence on Friday, calling for their right to return to lands in present-day Israel that their ancestors fled or were expelled from 70 years ago.

