(CNN) Promising new research enabled scientists to screen for different types of cancer at an early stage using a blood test.

The test, known as a liquid biopsy, was used to screen for DNA from cancer cells and was able to detect 10 different cancers with good accuracy.

Dr. Eric Klein from the Taussig Cancer Institute at Cleveland Clinic in the United States led the research, presented at the annual conference of the American Society of Clinical Oncology in Chicago, the largest gathering of oncologists worldwide.

Most cancers are detected at advanced stages when treatment is more complicated and cure rates are low, the conference abstract states.

The non-invasive DNA blood test isn't yet ready to use in practice, but it's hoped the test would enable cancers to be detected in the early stages, before symptoms begin, when treatment is more likely to succeed. These types of tests could become part of a universal screening process for cancer.