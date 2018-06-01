Madrid (CNN)Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy effectively conceded defeat ahead of a no-confidence vote Friday in Parliament, congratulating his political opponent Pedro Sanchez on his expected win.
"In light of what we all know, I presume that the vote of no confidence will go ahead, and Pedro Sánchez will become the prime minister and I want to be the first to congratulate him," Rojoy told Parliament.
"I will accept the result of the vote as the democrat I am, but I cannot agree with what has been done."
The vote will take place at 11:01 a.m. local time (5 a.m. ET). If the motion passes, Rajoy's government will be the first in Spanish history to fall as a result of a no-confidence motion.
Sanchez, the leader of the main opposition Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE), would then automatically become prime minister.
Members of parliament can also approve Sanchez to take over as prime minister in Friday's vote. Sanchez has said that he would call for snap elections should he be elected.
Rajoy was greeted with applause by his fellow Popular Party members as he arrived in the chamber where lawmakers were debating the motion of no confidence.
In his brief address -- perhaps his last Spain's leader -- he also thanked those in his party and the Spanish people. "It has been an honor to be the Prime Minister of Spain, it has been an honor to leave a better Spain than I found," he said.
"I wish my substitute could say the same when his day comes, for the good of Spain."
On Thursday, Rajoy chose not to attend a parliamentary debate on his future, when several opposition parties openly said their lawmakers would vote against him. That means 180 of parliament's 350 members, a clear majority, will voice their lack of confidence in the leader.
Rajoy's Popular Party has been plagued with corruption allegations for years. Rajoy has faced the humiliation of testifying in cases against members of his party, though he has not been among the accused.
The confidence motion was filed by Sanchez after a court convicted Rajoy's former aides of running slush funds to help finance Popular Party election campaigns. The court also questioned the credibility of Rajoy's testimony during the proceedings.
It was the first time in Spain that a party had been convicted and fined on corruption-related charges.