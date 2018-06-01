Madrid (CNN) Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy effectively conceded defeat ahead of a no-confidence vote Friday in Parliament, congratulating his political opponent Pedro Sanchez on his expected win.

"In light of what we all know, I presume that the vote of no confidence will go ahead, and Pedro Sánchez will become the prime minister and I want to be the first to congratulate him," Rojoy told Parliament.

"I will accept the result of the vote as the democrat I am, but I cannot agree with what has been done."

The vote will take place at 11:01 a.m. local time (5 a.m. ET). If the motion passes, Rajoy's government will be the first in Spanish history to fall as a result of a no-confidence motion.

Sanchez, the leader of the main opposition Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE), would then automatically become prime minister.

Spanish Socialist party leader Pedro Sanchez speaks during a debate on the no-confidence motion on Thursday.

