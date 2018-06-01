New prime minister sworn in to lead populist Italian government

Rome (CNN) A law professor who has never before held political office was sworn in as Italy's new Prime Minister on Friday afternoon, ending almost three months of political uncertainty and bringing to power a new populist government.

Conte's cabinet ministers -- including leaders of the League and Five Star -- are also being sworn in by Mattarella at the Quirinal, Italy's presidential palace.

After meeting with the outgoing premier Paolo Gentiloni, Conte will hold his first cabinet meeting later Friday. Conte and his new government will also face a confidence vote in parliament next week.

Speaking at the Quirinal Thursday evening, Conte pledged his new government would "work intensely to realize the political goals of our agreement" and "work with determination to improve the lives of all Italians."

Read More