New prime minister sworn in to lead populist Italian government

By Livia Borghese and Judith Vonberg, CNN

Updated 10:09 AM ET, Fri June 1, 2018

Giuseppe Conte is Italy's new prime minister.

Rome (CNN)A law professor who has never before held political office was sworn in as Italy's new Prime Minister on Friday afternoon, ending almost three months of political uncertainty and bringing to power a new populist government.

Giuseppe Conte had been approved for Italy's top office by the country's President Sergio Mattarella Thursday evening after the right-wing League and anti-establishment Five Star Movement reached a coalition agreement.
Conte's cabinet ministers -- including leaders of the League and Five Star -- are also being sworn in at the Quirinal, Italy's presidential palace.
After meeting with the outgoing premier Paolo Gentiloni, Conte will hold his first cabinet meeting later Friday.
