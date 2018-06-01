Berlin (CNN) Six dangerous predators escaped from a zoo in western Germany Friday, including two lions, two tigers and a jaguar, a spokesperson for the Eifelkreis Bitburg-Prüm district administration told CNN.

A bear also escaped from the zoo but has since been found and shot. It is currently unclear whether the animal is dead.

Authorities are still looking for the big cats, the spokesperson said.

The Eifel Zoo, which is located on the outskirts of Lunebach, around 11 miles (18 kilometers) from the Belgian border, is home to about 400 animals, according to the zoo's website . These include a Siberian tiger and African lions.

Police are advising people to remain in their homes, keep windows and doors closed and remain vigilant.

