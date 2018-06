Samantha Bee: 'I do take responsibility when I get it wrong'

(CNN) Samantha Bee again addressed the vulgar remark about Ivanka Trump that landed the late-night host in hot water this week.

"Every week I strive to show the world as I see it, unfiltered. Sometimes I should probably have a filter. I accept that," Bee said in a speech Thursday night while accepting a Television Academy Honors award, according to a report from IndieWire . "I take it seriously when I get it right and I do take responsibility when I get it wrong."

Members of the press that had been approved to attend and cover the reception where Bee spoke were uninvited from the event in light of the controversy that stemmed from Bee calling the White House senior adviser and first daughter a "feckless c***" on her TBS show in a segment about the treatment of migrant children that aired Wednesday.

IndieWire said it was provided the speech by an unnamed source.

A spokesperson for TBS confirmed to CNN the accuracy of Bee's comments. (TBS, like CNN, is owned by Turner, a subsidiary of Time Warner.)

