Samantha Bee: 'I do take responsibility when I get it wrong'

(CNN) Samantha Bee again addressed the vulgar remark about Ivanka Trump that landed the late-night host in hot water this week.

IndieWire said it was provided the speech by an unnamed source.

A spokesperson for TBS confirmed to CNN the accuracy of Bee's comments. (TBS, like CNN, is owned by Turner, a subsidiary of Time Warner.)

The Television Academy and Bee's personal representatives to confirm did not return CNN's request for comment.

In the piece at the heart of the controversy, Bee admonished Ivanka Trump for what she said was an "oblivious tweet."

"You know, Ivanka, that's a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad's immigration practices, you feckless c***!" she said on her program.

The White House called Bee's comment "vile and vicious."

Bee apologized on Thursday, saying her comment was "inappropriate and inexcusable."

"I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it," Bee said in a statement.

In her acceptance speech, Bee said, "We spent the day wrestling with the repercussions of one bad word, when we all should have spent the day incensed that as a nation we are wrenching children from their parents and treating people legally seeking asylum as criminals," she said.

"If we are OK with that then really, who are we?" she added.

Bee and her staff were on hand at the event to accept an award for their pieces about the #MeToo movement.