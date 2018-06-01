Breaking News

Roseanne says she 'begged' ABC to save her show

By Nicole Chavez, CNN

Updated 2:04 AM ET, Fri June 1, 2018

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 08: Executive producer/actress Roseanne Barr of the television show Roseanne speaks onstage during the ABC Television/Disney portion of the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 8, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
(CNN)Roseanne Barr has revealed that she begged ABC executives to keep her show on the air after the network canceled its hit sitcom "Roseanne."

On Thursday evening, Barr tried to explain the fallout on Twitter, saying she "begged" her boss Ben Sherwood, the president of the Disney/ABC Television Group to let her apologize.
"I begged Ben Sherwood at ABC 2 let me apologize & make amends. I begged them not to cancel the show. I told them I was willing to do anything & asked 4 help in making things right. I'd worked doing publicity 4 them 4 free for weeks, traveling, thru bronchitis. I begged 4 ppls jobs," she wrote.
She went on describing her conversation with Sherwood.
    "He said: what were you thinking when you did this? I said: I thought she was white, she looks like my family! He scoffed & said: "what u have done is egregious, and unforgivable.' I begged 4 my crews jobs. Will I ever recover from this pain? omg," she tweeted later.
    Barr was fired for a series of racist tweets she sent Tuesday about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett. In a response to a comment about Jarrett, Barr had compared the aide to "Planet of the Apes" and the Muslim Brotherhood.
    After her firing, Barr said she was leaving Twitter but has continued making several statements, including one where she blamed the sleep aid Ambien for the tweets that resulted in the show's cancellation.