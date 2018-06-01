Roseanne says she 'begged' ABC to save her show

(CNN) Roseanne Barr has revealed that she begged ABC executives to keep her show on the air after the network canceled its hit sitcom "Roseanne."

On Thursday evening, Barr tried to explain the fallout on Twitter, saying she "begged" her boss Ben Sherwood, the president of the Disney/ABC Television Group to let her apologize.

"I begged Ben Sherwood at ABC 2 let me apologize & make amends. I begged them not to cancel the show. I told them I was willing to do anything & asked 4 help in making things right. I'd worked doing publicity 4 them 4 free for weeks, traveling, thru bronchitis. I begged 4 ppls jobs," she wrote.

She went on describing her conversation with Sherwood.

"He said: what were you thinking when you did this? I said: I thought she was white, she looks like my family! He scoffed & said: "what u have done is egregious, and unforgivable.' I begged 4 my crews jobs. Will I ever recover from this pain? omg," she tweeted later.

