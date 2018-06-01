(CNN) With a cast that features an unprecedented number of transgender performers, "Pose" makes a bold statement about inclusion. But this latest FX drama from producer Ryan Murphy finds familiar themes within its look back at the ballroom world of late 1980s New York, creating a strong assortment of characters that registers on the high end of the Murphy scale.

The 1987 setting not only allows for plenty of period songs ("Ain't Nobody," "I Wanna Dance With Somebody") but the juxtaposition of the still- early days of AIDS with the repressiveness of the era, beginning with a father who slaps his teenage son -- an aspiring dancer named Damon (Ryan Jamaal Swain) -- and throws him out of the house when the boy announces that he's gay.

"God will punish you by giving you that disease," his equally rejecting mother warns.

Damon finds his way to the big city, New York, where his even bigger professional dreams have an undercurrent of "Fame" to them. He's also taken in by Blanca (Mj Rodriguez), part of a colorful family that participates in the lavish balls, where performers relish the opportunity to cut loose and be themselves, a respite from the open discrimination they face by day.

"It's our moment to become a star," says Blanca, whose determination to chart her own course puts her at odds with the imperious Elektra Abundance (Dominique Jackson). Meanwhile, Angel (Indya Moore) enters into a relationship with the married Stan (Murphy regular Evan Peters), an employee of the Trump organization who doesn't fully understand why he's drawn to her. (Other recognizable players in the vast ensemble include Kate Mara and James Van Der Beek as Stan's wife and unctuous boss.)

