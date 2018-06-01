Kanye West's most controversial lyrics on 'Ye'

(CNN) Kanye West's new album dropped Friday and as they say in the social media streets, issalot.

The controversial rapper held a star-studded listening party in Wyoming on Thursday, where he invited friends and select members of the media to preview "Ye," his eighth studio album.

His wife Kim Kardashian West tweeted that the album cover for "Ye" was from a photo taken by West on their way to the listening party. The cover shows the Wyoming landscape and the words: "I hate being Bi-Polar its awesome."

Kanye shot the album cover on his iPhone on the way to the album listening party 😂🔥❤️🔥🙏🏼🔥

With its themes of mental health and media controversies, the album feels simultaneously personal and public.

From the musician saying that 400 years of slavery "sounds like a choice" to his support of President Donald Trump, West has made it clear that he doesn't mind speaking his mind.

Here are some of the lyrics most likely to get buzz:

"Today I thought about killing you, premeditated murder"

West kicks off the album with the song "I Thought About Killing You."

In it, he says "The most beautiful thoughts are always besides the darkest."

"Today I seriously thought about killing you/I contemplated, premeditated murder," West says. "And I think about killing myself, and I love myself way more than I love you, so..."

"Russell Simmons wanna pray for me too"

In the single "Yikes," West mentions the #MeToo movement and mogul Russell Simmons.

Simmons, who stepped down from his companies last fall in the wake of allegations of harassment and sexual assault, is known as one of the "grandfathers of hip hop" as the co-founder of Def Jam Recordings record label. (Simmons has denied the allegations.)

"Russell Simmons wanna pray for me too/I'ma pray for him 'cause he got #MeToo'd," West raps. "Thinkin' what if that happened to me too/Then I'm on E! News."

"I think Prince and Mike was tryna warn me"

The rapper also alludes to his struggles with substance abuse in "Yikes."

Last month, West revealed during an appearance on TMZ that he had become addicted to prescription medication following his surgery in 2016.

Musical icons Prince and Michael Jackson both died as the result of the misuse of prescription medication.

"I can feel the spirits all around me/I think Prince and Mike was tryna warn me/They know I got demons all on me," West says in the song.

"I'm a superhero! I'm a superhero!"

The seemingly confessional "Yikes" finds West talking about being bipolar and medicated.

"Sometimes I scare myself, myself," he raps. "They take me on meds, off meds ask yourself."

Later he says "That's my bipolar s**t, n**a what?/That's my superpower, ni**a ain't no disability/I'm a superhero! I'm a superhero!"

"My wife callin', screamin', say, "We 'bout to lose it all!"

In "Wouldn't Leave," West appears to reflect on the personal fallout from his recent controversial comments and tweets.

"My wife callin', screamin', say, "We 'bout to lose it all!"/Had to calm her down 'cause she couldn't breathe," he said. "Told her she could leave me now, but she wouldn't leave."

"I could have Naomi Campbell/ And still might want me a Stormy Daniels"

While West doesn't name check Trump in the new album, there are still some connections.

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who found herself in the news regarding and alleged sexual encounter she had with Trump in 2006, is referenced in a lyric in the song "All Mine."

"If I pull up with a Kerry Washington/That's gon' be an enormous scandal," West opines. "I could have Naomi Campbell/And still might want me a Stormy Daniels."

In that same song he appears to take a swipe at NBA player Tristan Thompson reportedly stepping out on West's sister-in-law, Khloe Kardashian, who recently gave birth to the couple's first child.

"All these thots on Christian Mingle/Almost what got Tristan single," West says.