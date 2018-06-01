'Black Panther' wins big at Golden Trailer Awards

Story highlights "Black Panther" takes top honor at awards ceremony

(CNN) It's not officially awards season yet, but "Black Panther" is already winning.

The Marvel blockbuster took home the top honor Thursday night at the 19th annual Golden Trailer Awards in downtown Los Angeles.

Walt Disney Studios and Create Advertising won the best in show award for the "Black Panther" trailer "Crown."

The film also took home awards for best action, best action TV spot and best music TV spot.

Netflix, Fox and Warner Bros. each collected 13 trophies. Warner Bros. is owned by CNN's parent company, Time Warner.

