5 products for beautiful skin to use during National Acne Awareness Month

For acne sufferers, it doesn't take a holiday or national month of awareness to be reminded of the uncomfortable (and often humiliating) effects of living with acne. Acne is a common skin issue — often experienced by teens and adults — that can lead to low self-esteem and even depression.

That's why June has been deemed National Acne Awareness Month. It serves to shine a light on a condition that affects up to 50 million Americans annually. In fact, acne is the most common skin condition in the U.S. and can occur at any stage of a person's life — even into late adulthood.

Unfortunately, there's typically no one-size-fits-all solution to treating acne because the root of the cause differs from person to person. The good news is, there are a ton of skin care products available with different ingredients that are worth a try. Of course, if you begin using any new products, it's advised that you first consult a certified dermatologist.

We rounded up a few fan-favorite acne products that have high grade ingredients. Keep scrolling to shop these acne fighting products.

1. Visha Skin Care Advanced Purifying Cleanser ($30; amazon.com)

Meet the sulfate-free, paraben-free cleanser that remove toxins from daily environmental exposure. With acne-fighting ingredients like glycolic acid and salicylic acid, each use works to remove airborne pollutants and residue from facial products left in pores. The high-performance ingredients in this cleanser also help to address redness and irritation caused by conditions such as rosacea and seborrheic dermatitis. Zinc combined with mild alpha and beta acids help decrease the inflammation, restoring your skin's natural glow.

2. Boscia Exfoliating Peel Gel ($34; sephora.com)

Last month, five CNN staffers with varying skin types tested the Boscia Exfoliating Peel Gel — and all of them were impressed with the results. Available via Sephora, this product is designed to gently slough away dead skin and brighten complexion. It contains powerful ingredients, including Willowherb — a natural, skin calming botanical that alleviates inflammation and redness.

3. Mario Badescu Drying Lotion ($17; saksfifthavenue.com)

Mario Badescu is well known for its impressive line of skin treatments. In order to spot treat ugly whiteheads and blemishes, we recommend Mario Badescu Drying Lotion. This effective formula includes salicylic acid and calamine so that you can quickly dry out imperfections while you sleep.

4. Murad Post-Acne Spot Lightening Gel ($65; nordstrom.com)

As if blemishes weren't frustrating enough, they often leave behind skin discolorations that are difficult to fade. With Murad Post-Acne Spot Lightening Gel, the active ingredient, hydroquinone, works to treat the dark spots that tend to linger long after a breakout has healed.

5. Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask ($45; sephora.com)

Another product for calming inflamed skin, the Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask is the fan favorite product that resulted in an 8,000-person waitlist. After trying it ourselves, we weren't surprised about the high demand. This gel hydrating product is designed to help people get smooth, even and moisturized skin overnight. Much like a sheet mask, this oil-free sleeping mask blocks dry air from the skin and focuses on adding moisture — without breaking you out.

