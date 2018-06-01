Singapore (CNN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that India is ready to help lead a free and fair Indo-Pacific in a landmark speech Friday, issuing veiled critiques of the region's two biggest players: the United States and China.

In a speech that was short on specifics but big on ambition and lofty rhetoric, Modi hailed Asia as the future of the world economy, while stressing unity between the region's powers amid global economic uncertainty.

"(We must) recognize that each of us can serve our interests better when we work together as equals in the larger good of all nations," said Modi during his keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, an annual defense summit that draws security officials, academics and defense contractors from across the world.

Modi's address marks the first time an Indian politician has been invited to open the annual summit and comes just months after he delivered the opening speech at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting at Davos in January.