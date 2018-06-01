Breaking News

What happened this week (in anything but politics)

By Ana Johnson, CNN

Updated 2:44 PM ET, Fri June 1, 2018

(CNN)A game on the court. A competition on stage. And a spat on Twitter. It's time for this week's politics-free side of the news.

A costly confusion

Did J.R. Smith run the ball to midcourt because he thought his team was ahead? It wasn't.

    A worthy opponent

    This eighth-grader hadn't been to the National Spelling Bee before. But he had already been in a battle with his competitor.
    A friendly feud

    It started with Tom Cruise posting a photo to celebrate the sequel to "Top Gun." Then the US Air Force and the Navy squared off on Twitter.

    A sweet moment

    A 2-month-old just got to meet some very special people: the soldiers who served alongside her late father.

    A tease team

    Is there a new rap supercouple? Eminem responds to a Nicki Minaj rumor.

    A super suit

    Serena Williams made a fashion statement on the court. Here's the message she sent to moms with her outfit.