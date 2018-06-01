Breaking News

By Kendall Trammell, CNN

Updated 3:10 PM ET, Fri June 1, 2018

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed this Friday on CNN:

-- President Trump says the June 12 meeting with Kim Jong Un is back on.
-- The job market is looking good. The unemployment rate dipped to 3.8% in May, matching the lowest point in half a century.
-- Samantha Bee again addressed her vulgar remark about Ivanka Trump that has some advertisers leaving the late-night host's show.
    -- Roseanne Barr says she "begged" ABC to save her show.
    -- Fears of a global trade war are escalating, and all eyes are on Beijing this weekend with the hope that tensions could calm down.
    -- The governor of Puerto Rico says there will be "hell to pay" if officials withheld mortality data after Hurricane Maria.
    -- MSNBC host Joy Reid apologized for a series of incendiary blog posts from more than a decade ago.
    -- First lady Melania Trump isn't going to Camp David with her husband. That's 22 days since she was last seen in public.
    -- The 30-year-old man from New York has finally moved out of his parents' house.
    -- Confusion appears to have blown Game 1 of the NBA Finals for the Cavs. Relive the game through our photo gallery.