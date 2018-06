(CNN) Here's what you might have missed this Friday on CNN:

-- President Trump says the June 12 meeting with Kim Jong Un is back on.

-- The job market is looking good. The unemployment rate dipped to 3.8% in May , matching the lowest point in half a century.

-- Roseanne Barr says she "begged" ABC to save her show.

-- Fears of a global trade war are escalating, and all eyes are on Beijing this weekend with the hope that tensions could calm down.

-- The governor of Puerto Rico says there will be "hell to pay" if officials withheld mortality data after Hurricane Maria.

-- MSNBC host Joy Reid apologized for a series of incendiary blog posts from more than a decade ago.