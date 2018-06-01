People in Uganda now have to pay tax to use WhatsApp and other social media

Lagos (CNN) The Ugandan government has imposed taxes on social media to raise money for the country and to avoid donor aid, a lawmaker told CNN.

Ugandans will have to cough up 200 Ugandan shillings ($0.05) a day to use popular platforms like Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp.

President Museveni, who has ruled the country since 1986, is reported in local media as saying that social media encourages gossip

Parliamentary spokesman Chris Obore defended the law which comes into effect July 1, saying that as more Ugandans use social media it should become an important source of revenue for the country.

"The government is trying not to over rely on donor funding. It is just a redistributive tax as the government is out to look for money from those who have to finance projects," Obore told CNN.