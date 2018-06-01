People in Uganda now have to pay tax to use WhatsApp and other social media

Lagos (CNN) The Ugandan government has imposed taxes on social media to raise money for the country and to avoid donor aid, a lawmaker told CNN.

Ugandans will have to cough up 200 Ugandan shillings ($0.05) a day to use popular platforms like Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp.

President Museveni, who has ruled the country since 1986, is reported in local media as saying that social media encourages gossip

Museveni said he will sign the bill passed by the country's parliament once presented for his approval.

"Dear Uganda, I will not hesitate to sign the Social Media Bill into law once it lands on my desk. Social Media bill is seeking to tax every Ugandan using all social media platforms, Facebook, Twitter, Insta, WhatsApp on a daily basis," Museveni said in a tweet.