Nigeria World Cup kit sells out in minutes as fakes flood Lagos markets

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) It's the World Cup's most anticipated football kit. The queues snaked down London's Regent's Street on Friday as Nigeria fans waited to get their hands on the jersey.

Some of the fans queued outside Nike's flagship store for several hours in the morning to get into the store.

Since Nike unveiled its streetwise design for the Nigeria's World Cup team kit three months ago, there has been a frenzy online from people eager to splash out $90 for a shirt.

Nigeria fan Michael Oloyede managed to grab one of Nigeria's World Cup kits after queuing for hours

CNN spoke to Nigeria fans waiting to buy the jersey outside the store. They said they would be rooting passionately for the team, and a few were keen to buy the kit ahead of Nigeria's pre-tournament friendly with England on Saturday.

"We are so fly, you can't blame us," say Nigerian football fans as the World Cup jersey sells out in minutes. pic.twitter.com/aOAwsNUe0L — CNN Africa (@CNNAfrica) June 1, 2018

"We have to support the Super Eagles. We have to support our country," one said.

