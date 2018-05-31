Breaking News

Pluto has 'Earth-like characteristics,' study says

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 2:03 PM ET, Thu May 31, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

When NASA&#39;s New Horizons spacecraft flew past Pluto in July 2015, it captured this image of the major mountain ranges where it meets a vast icy plain called Sputnik Planitia. The ridges in these photos have now been identified as dunes made of solid methane ice grains.
Photos: Pluto on the horizon
When NASA's New Horizons spacecraft flew past Pluto in July 2015, it captured this image of the major mountain ranges where it meets a vast icy plain called Sputnik Planitia. The ridges in these photos have now been identified as dunes made of solid methane ice grains.
Hide Caption
1 of 43
New Horizons photographed what scientists are calling &quot;bladed&quot; terrain near the heart-shaped region of the dwarf planet. This 3-D image was created using two images taken about 14 minutes apart on July 14. The first image was snapped about 16,000 miles (25,000 kilometers) from Pluto and the second was taken when the spacecraft was 10,000 miles (about 17,000 kilometers) away. Break out your 3-D glasses for the best view.
Photos: Pluto on the horizon
New Horizons photographed what scientists are calling "bladed" terrain near the heart-shaped region of the dwarf planet. This 3-D image was created using two images taken about 14 minutes apart on July 14. The first image was snapped about 16,000 miles (25,000 kilometers) from Pluto and the second was taken when the spacecraft was 10,000 miles (about 17,000 kilometers) away. Break out your 3-D glasses for the best view.
Hide Caption
2 of 43
The New Horizons team has discovered a chain of exotic mountains that are covered in methane snow on Pluto. NASA released an image of the snow-capped mountains stretching across the dark expanse of Cthulhu on March 3.
Photos: Pluto on the horizon
The New Horizons team has discovered a chain of exotic mountains that are covered in methane snow on Pluto. NASA released an image of the snow-capped mountains stretching across the dark expanse of Cthulhu on March 3.
Hide Caption
3 of 43
NASA released a photo on February 4, 2015, of what it suspects is an image of floating hills on Pluto&#39;s surface. The hills are made of water ice and are suspended above a sea of nitrogen.
Photos: Pluto on the horizon
NASA released a photo on February 4, 2015, of what it suspects is an image of floating hills on Pluto's surface. The hills are made of water ice and are suspended above a sea of nitrogen.
Hide Caption
4 of 43
This image made in infrared light shows water ice is abundant on Pluto&#39;s surface. The image was created using two scans of Pluto made by the New Horizons spacecraft on July 14, when the probe was about 67,000 miles (108,000 kilometers) above Pluto.
Photos: Pluto on the horizon
This image made in infrared light shows water ice is abundant on Pluto's surface. The image was created using two scans of Pluto made by the New Horizons spacecraft on July 14, when the probe was about 67,000 miles (108,000 kilometers) above Pluto.
Hide Caption
5 of 43
This image shows the layered interior walls of the planet&#39;s many craters. According to NASA, &quot;layers in geology usually mean an important change in composition or event.&quot; However, NASA says the New Horizons team members do not know if they are seeing local, regional or global layering.&lt;br /&gt;Most of the craters seen here lie within the 155-mile (250-kilometer)-wide Burney Basin. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nasa.gov/image-feature/plutos-layered-craters-and-icy-plains&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Learn more at NASA&#39;s website.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Pluto on the horizon
This image shows the layered interior walls of the planet's many craters. According to NASA, "layers in geology usually mean an important change in composition or event." However, NASA says the New Horizons team members do not know if they are seeing local, regional or global layering.
Most of the craters seen here lie within the 155-mile (250-kilometer)-wide Burney Basin. Learn more at NASA's website.
Hide Caption
6 of 43
This image shows how erosion and faulting has sculpted Pluto&#39;s icy crust into rugged badlands. The prominent 1.2-mile-high cliff at the top is part of a great canyon system that stretches for hundreds of miles across Pluto&#39;s northern hemisphere, NASA says. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nasa.gov/image-feature/pluto-s-badlands&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Learn more at NASA.gov.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Pluto on the horizon
This image shows how erosion and faulting has sculpted Pluto's icy crust into rugged badlands. The prominent 1.2-mile-high cliff at the top is part of a great canyon system that stretches for hundreds of miles across Pluto's northern hemisphere, NASA says. Learn more at NASA.gov.
Hide Caption
7 of 43
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nasa.gov/feature/pluto-s-big-moon-charon-reveals-a-colorful-and-violent-history&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Pluto&#39;s largest moon, Charon&lt;/a&gt;, in seen in enhanced color in this image taken by NASA&#39;s New Horizons spacecraft. The space probe took the image just before it made its closest approach on July 14. The image combines blue, red and infrared images to best highlight the moon&#39;s surface features. Charon is 754 miles (1,214 kilometers) across. The image was released on October 1.
Photos: Pluto on the horizon
Pluto's largest moon, Charon, in seen in enhanced color in this image taken by NASA's New Horizons spacecraft. The space probe took the image just before it made its closest approach on July 14. The image combines blue, red and infrared images to best highlight the moon's surface features. Charon is 754 miles (1,214 kilometers) across. The image was released on October 1.
Hide Caption
8 of 43
Images from two instruments on New Horizons are combined in this photo to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nasa.gov/feature/pluto-s-big-moon-charon-reveals-a-colorful-and-violent-history&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;show Charon&#39;s cratered uplands&lt;/a&gt; at the top and a series of canyons. The bottom of the image shows rolling plains.
Photos: Pluto on the horizon
Images from two instruments on New Horizons are combined in this photo to show Charon's cratered uplands at the top and a series of canyons. The bottom of the image shows rolling plains.
Hide Caption
9 of 43
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nasa.gov/feature/pluto-s-big-moon-charon-reveals-a-colorful-and-violent-history&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;This composite of enhanced color images&lt;/a&gt; shows the striking differences between Pluto, lower right, and its largest moon, Charon. NASA says the color and brightness of the two worlds have been processed identically to allow for direct comparison. Pluto and Charon are shown with approximately correct relative sizes, but their true separation is not to scale.
Photos: Pluto on the horizon
This composite of enhanced color images shows the striking differences between Pluto, lower right, and its largest moon, Charon. NASA says the color and brightness of the two worlds have been processed identically to allow for direct comparison. Pluto and Charon are shown with approximately correct relative sizes, but their true separation is not to scale.
Hide Caption
10 of 43
These photos show Pluto&#39;s variety of textures, including what NASA calls &quot;rounded and bizarrely textured mountains.&quot; The mountains are informally called the Tartarus Dorsa. This image shows about 330 miles (530 kilometers) of Pluto&#39;s terrain. It combines blue, red and infrared images taken by the space probe&#39;s Ralph/Multispectral Visual Imaging Camera. The images were taken on July 14, during the probe&#39;s flyby. They were released on September 24.
Photos: Pluto on the horizon
These photos show Pluto's variety of textures, including what NASA calls "rounded and bizarrely textured mountains." The mountains are informally called the Tartarus Dorsa. This image shows about 330 miles (530 kilometers) of Pluto's terrain. It combines blue, red and infrared images taken by the space probe's Ralph/Multispectral Visual Imaging Camera. The images were taken on July 14, during the probe's flyby. They were released on September 24.
Hide Caption
11 of 43
The photos taken by New Horizons just before its closest approach to Pluto on July 14 are the sharpest images to date of Pluto&#39;s varied terrain. This high-resolution image reveals details of two ice mountains. The image spans 75 miles (120 kilometers) of Pluto&#39;s surface.
Photos: Pluto on the horizon
The photos taken by New Horizons just before its closest approach to Pluto on July 14 are the sharpest images to date of Pluto's varied terrain. This high-resolution image reveals details of two ice mountains. The image spans 75 miles (120 kilometers) of Pluto's surface.
Hide Caption
12 of 43
This image of the surface of Pluto was taken just 15 minutes after NASA&#39;s New Horizon spacecraft made its closest approach to the icy planet on July 14. As it looked toward the Sun, the spacecraft&#39;s camera captured more than dozen thin layers of haze in Pluto&#39;s atmosphere, at least 60 miles (100 kilometers) above the surface. The photo was downlinked to Earth on September 13.
Photos: Pluto on the horizon
This image of the surface of Pluto was taken just 15 minutes after NASA's New Horizon spacecraft made its closest approach to the icy planet on July 14. As it looked toward the Sun, the spacecraft's camera captured more than dozen thin layers of haze in Pluto's atmosphere, at least 60 miles (100 kilometers) above the surface. The photo was downlinked to Earth on September 13.
Hide Caption
13 of 43
This image of Pluto&#39;s icy and mountainous landscapes was taken from a distance of 11,000 miles (17,700 kilometers). &quot;This image really makes you feel you are there, at Pluto, surveying the landscape for yourself,&quot; said New Horizons Principal Investigator Alan Stern of the Southwest Research Institute in Colorado.
Photos: Pluto on the horizon
This image of Pluto's icy and mountainous landscapes was taken from a distance of 11,000 miles (17,700 kilometers). "This image really makes you feel you are there, at Pluto, surveying the landscape for yourself," said New Horizons Principal Investigator Alan Stern of the Southwest Research Institute in Colorado.
Hide Caption
14 of 43
This picture is a synthesis of new high-resolution images downlinked from New Horizons. The broad icy plains have been nicknamed Sputnik Planum. This image is from a perspective above Pluto&#39;s equatorial area. Astronomers began downlinking a data dump from the space craft over Labor Day weekend, September 5 to 7.
Photos: Pluto on the horizon
This picture is a synthesis of new high-resolution images downlinked from New Horizons. The broad icy plains have been nicknamed Sputnik Planum. This image is from a perspective above Pluto's equatorial area. Astronomers began downlinking a data dump from the space craft over Labor Day weekend, September 5 to 7.
Hide Caption
15 of 43
Scientists say that what looks like mountains could be huge blocks of frozen water suspended in frozen nitrogen. On the new photos, taken on July 14 and released on September 10, a pixel is 400 meters (440 yards). New Horizons&#39; closest pass by Pluto took it about 50,000 miles from the surface.
Photos: Pluto on the horizon
Scientists say that what looks like mountains could be huge blocks of frozen water suspended in frozen nitrogen. On the new photos, taken on July 14 and released on September 10, a pixel is 400 meters (440 yards). New Horizons' closest pass by Pluto took it about 50,000 miles from the surface.
Hide Caption
16 of 43
Pluto&#39;s landscape has lots of variety: plains, mountains, craters and what looks like they might be dunes. The smallest details on the photos are about half a mile wide. The area with the craters is ancient, scientist say. The smooth frozen planes are relatively young.
Photos: Pluto on the horizon
Pluto's landscape has lots of variety: plains, mountains, craters and what looks like they might be dunes. The smallest details on the photos are about half a mile wide. The area with the craters is ancient, scientist say. The smooth frozen planes are relatively young.
Hide Caption
17 of 43
Just before its closest approach to Pluto on July 14, NASA&#39;s New Horizons spacecraft snapped this photo of Charon, Pluto&#39;s largest moon. The photo was shot at a distance of 290,000 miles away. Charon&#39;s north pole region is markedly dark. This photo was released on September 10.
Photos: Pluto on the horizon
Just before its closest approach to Pluto on July 14, NASA's New Horizons spacecraft snapped this photo of Charon, Pluto's largest moon. The photo was shot at a distance of 290,000 miles away. Charon's north pole region is markedly dark. This photo was released on September 10.
Hide Caption
18 of 43
This new image of Pluto is stunning planetary scientists. It shows the small world&#39;s atmosphere, backlit by the sun. NASA says the image reveals layers of haze that are several times higher than predicted. The photo was taken by the New Horizons spacecraft seven hours after its closest approach to Pluto on July 14. New Horizons was about 1.25 million miles from Pluto at the time.
Photos: Pluto on the horizon
This new image of Pluto is stunning planetary scientists. It shows the small world's atmosphere, backlit by the sun. NASA says the image reveals layers of haze that are several times higher than predicted. The photo was taken by the New Horizons spacecraft seven hours after its closest approach to Pluto on July 14. New Horizons was about 1.25 million miles from Pluto at the time.
Hide Caption
19 of 43
Images taken of Pluto&#39;s heart-shaped feature, informally named Tombaugh Regio, reveal a &quot;vast, craterless plain that appears to be no more than 100 million years old,&quot; NASA said July 17. The frozen region &quot;is possibly still being shaped by geologic processes.&quot; NASA&#39;s New Horizons spacecraft was launched in 2006 and traveled 3 billion miles to the dwarf planet.
Photos: Pluto on the horizon
Images taken of Pluto's heart-shaped feature, informally named Tombaugh Regio, reveal a "vast, craterless plain that appears to be no more than 100 million years old," NASA said July 17. The frozen region "is possibly still being shaped by geologic processes." NASA's New Horizons spacecraft was launched in 2006 and traveled 3 billion miles to the dwarf planet.
Hide Caption
20 of 43
Close-up images of a region near Pluto&#39;s equator revealed a giant surprise: a range of youthful mountains. NASA released the image on July 15.
Photos: Pluto on the horizon
Close-up images of a region near Pluto's equator revealed a giant surprise: a range of youthful mountains. NASA released the image on July 15.
Hide Caption
21 of 43
Remarkable new details of Pluto&#39;s largest moon, Charon, are revealed in this image released on July 15.
Photos: Pluto on the horizon
Remarkable new details of Pluto's largest moon, Charon, are revealed in this image released on July 15.
Hide Caption
22 of 43
The latest spectra analysis from New Horizons&#39; Ralph instrument was released on July 15. It reveals an abundance of methane ice, but with striking differences from place to place across the frozen surface of Pluto.
Photos: Pluto on the horizon
The latest spectra analysis from New Horizons' Ralph instrument was released on July 15. It reveals an abundance of methane ice, but with striking differences from place to place across the frozen surface of Pluto.
Hide Caption
23 of 43
NASA team members and guests count down to the spacecraft&#39;s approach to Pluto on July 14.
Photos: Pluto on the horizon
NASA team members and guests count down to the spacecraft's approach to Pluto on July 14.
Hide Caption
24 of 43
This image of Pluto was captured by New Horizons on July 13, about 16 hours before the moment of closest approach. The spacecraft was 476,000 miles from Pluto&#39;s surface.
Photos: Pluto on the horizon
This image of Pluto was captured by New Horizons on July 13, about 16 hours before the moment of closest approach. The spacecraft was 476,000 miles from Pluto's surface.
Hide Caption
25 of 43
The colors in this image of Pluto and Charon are exaggerated to make it easy to see their different features. (These are not the actual colors of Pluto and Charon, and the two bodies aren&#39;t really that close together in space.) This image was created on July 13, one day before New Horizons was to make its closest approach to Pluto.
Photos: Pluto on the horizon
The colors in this image of Pluto and Charon are exaggerated to make it easy to see their different features. (These are not the actual colors of Pluto and Charon, and the two bodies aren't really that close together in space.) This image was created on July 13, one day before New Horizons was to make its closest approach to Pluto.
Hide Caption
26 of 43
This image of Pluto was captured by New Horizons on July 12. The spacecraft was 1.6 million miles from Pluto at the time.
Photos: Pluto on the horizon
This image of Pluto was captured by New Horizons on July 12. The spacecraft was 1.6 million miles from Pluto at the time.
Hide Caption
27 of 43
New Horizons snapped this photo of Charon on July 12. It reveals a system of chasms larger than the Grand Canyon. The spacecraft was 1.6 million miles away when the image was taken.
Photos: Pluto on the horizon
New Horizons snapped this photo of Charon on July 12. It reveals a system of chasms larger than the Grand Canyon. The spacecraft was 1.6 million miles away when the image was taken.
Hide Caption
28 of 43
New Horizons was about 3.7 million miles from Pluto and Charon when it took this image on July 8.
Photos: Pluto on the horizon
New Horizons was about 3.7 million miles from Pluto and Charon when it took this image on July 8.
Hide Caption
29 of 43
Do you see a heart on Pluto? This image was taken on July 7 by New Horizons when it was about 5 million miles from the planet. Look to the lower right, and you&#39;ll see a large bright area -- about 1,200 miles across -- that resembles a heart.
Photos: Pluto on the horizon
Do you see a heart on Pluto? This image was taken on July 7 by New Horizons when it was about 5 million miles from the planet. Look to the lower right, and you'll see a large bright area -- about 1,200 miles across -- that resembles a heart.
Hide Caption
30 of 43
New Horizons took six black-and-white photos of Pluto and Charon between June 23 and 29. The images were combined with color data from another instrument on the space probe to create the images above. The spacecraft was 15 million miles away when it started the sequence and 11 million miles when the last photo was taken.
Photos: Pluto on the horizon
New Horizons took six black-and-white photos of Pluto and Charon between June 23 and 29. The images were combined with color data from another instrument on the space probe to create the images above. The spacecraft was 15 million miles away when it started the sequence and 11 million miles when the last photo was taken.
Hide Caption
31 of 43
Pluto is shown here along with Charon in images taken on June 25 and 27. The image on the right shows a series of evenly spaced dark spots near Pluto&#39;s equator. Scientists hope to solve the puzzle as New Horizons gets closer to Pluto.
Photos: Pluto on the horizon
Pluto is shown here along with Charon in images taken on June 25 and 27. The image on the right shows a series of evenly spaced dark spots near Pluto's equator. Scientists hope to solve the puzzle as New Horizons gets closer to Pluto.
Hide Caption
32 of 43
New Horizons took a series of 13 images of Charon circling Pluto over the span of 6½ days in April. As the images were being taken, the spacecraft moved from about 69 million miles from Pluto to 64 million miles.
Photos: Pluto on the horizon
New Horizons took a series of 13 images of Charon circling Pluto over the span of 6½ days in April. As the images were being taken, the spacecraft moved from about 69 million miles from Pluto to 64 million miles.
Hide Caption
33 of 43
Look carefully at the images above: They mark the first time New Horizons has photographed Pluto&#39;s smallest and faintest moons, Kerberos and Styx. The images were taken from April 25 to May 1.
Photos: Pluto on the horizon
Look carefully at the images above: They mark the first time New Horizons has photographed Pluto's smallest and faintest moons, Kerberos and Styx. The images were taken from April 25 to May 1.
Hide Caption
34 of 43
New Horizons used its color imager to capture this image of Pluto and Charon on April 9. This was the first color image taken by a spacecraft approaching Pluto and Charon, according to NASA. The spacecraft was about 71 million miles away from Pluto when the photo was taken.
Photos: Pluto on the horizon
New Horizons used its color imager to capture this image of Pluto and Charon on April 9. This was the first color image taken by a spacecraft approaching Pluto and Charon, according to NASA. The spacecraft was about 71 million miles away from Pluto when the photo was taken.
Hide Caption
35 of 43
In August 2014, New Horizons crossed the orbit of Neptune, the last planet it would pass on its journey to Pluto. New Horizons took this photo of Neptune and its large moon Triton when it was about 2.45 billion miles from the planet -- more than 26 times the distance between the Earth and our sun.
Photos: Pluto on the horizon
In August 2014, New Horizons crossed the orbit of Neptune, the last planet it would pass on its journey to Pluto. New Horizons took this photo of Neptune and its large moon Triton when it was about 2.45 billion miles from the planet -- more than 26 times the distance between the Earth and our sun.
Hide Caption
36 of 43
New Horizons captured this image of Jupiter and its volcanic moon Io in early 2007.
Photos: Pluto on the horizon
New Horizons captured this image of Jupiter and its volcanic moon Io in early 2007.
Hide Caption
37 of 43
On its way to Pluto, New Horizons snapped these photos of Jupiter&#39;s four large &quot;Galilean&quot; moons. From left is Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto.
Photos: Pluto on the horizon
On its way to Pluto, New Horizons snapped these photos of Jupiter's four large "Galilean" moons. From left is Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto.
Hide Caption
38 of 43
A white arrow points to Pluto in this photo taken in September 2006 from New Horizons. The spacecraft was still about 2.6 billion miles from Pluto.
Photos: Pluto on the horizon
A white arrow points to Pluto in this photo taken in September 2006 from New Horizons. The spacecraft was still about 2.6 billion miles from Pluto.
Hide Caption
39 of 43
Pluto was discovered in 1930 but was only a speck of light in the best telescopes on Earth until February 2010, when NASA released this photo. It was created by combining several images taken by the Hubble Space Telescope -- each only a few pixels wide -- through a technique called dithering. NASA says it took four years and 20 computers operating continuously to create the image.
Photos: Pluto on the horizon
Pluto was discovered in 1930 but was only a speck of light in the best telescopes on Earth until February 2010, when NASA released this photo. It was created by combining several images taken by the Hubble Space Telescope -- each only a few pixels wide -- through a technique called dithering. NASA says it took four years and 20 computers operating continuously to create the image.
Hide Caption
40 of 43
This was one of the best views we had of Pluto and its moon Charon before the New Horizons mission. The image was taken by the European Space Agency&#39;s Faint Object Camera on the Hubble Space Telescope on February 21, 1994.
Photos: Pluto on the horizon
This was one of the best views we had of Pluto and its moon Charon before the New Horizons mission. The image was taken by the European Space Agency's Faint Object Camera on the Hubble Space Telescope on February 21, 1994.
Hide Caption
41 of 43
A Hubble Space Telescope image of Pluto and its moons. Charon is the largest moon close to Pluto. The other four bright dots are smaller moons discovered in 2005, 2011 and 2012: Nix, Hydra, Kerberos and Styx.
Photos: Pluto on the horizon
A Hubble Space Telescope image of Pluto and its moons. Charon is the largest moon close to Pluto. The other four bright dots are smaller moons discovered in 2005, 2011 and 2012: Nix, Hydra, Kerberos and Styx.
Hide Caption
42 of 43
New Horizons launched from Florida&#39;s Kennedy Space Center on January 19, 2006. The probe, about the size of a piano, weighed nearly 1,054 pounds at launch. It has seven instruments on board to take images and sample Pluto&#39;s atmosphere. After it completes its five-month study of Pluto, the spacecraft will keep going deeper into the Kuiper Belt.
Photos: Pluto on the horizon
New Horizons launched from Florida's Kennedy Space Center on January 19, 2006. The probe, about the size of a piano, weighed nearly 1,054 pounds at launch. It has seven instruments on board to take images and sample Pluto's atmosphere. After it completes its five-month study of Pluto, the spacecraft will keep going deeper into the Kuiper Belt.
Hide Caption
43 of 43
01 pluto 051215pluto&#39;s bladed terrianpluto cthulhu01 pluto hills waterpluto water ice composite 01301602 pluto 05121503 pluto 05121501 charon02 charon03 charonpluto textured mountainpluto ice mountain and plainspluto 0917 01pluto 0917 0201 pluto 091002 pluto 091003 pluto 091004 pluto 0910pluto hazy skiespulto heart 071802 pluto 071501 charon 0715pluto methane01 pluto 071501 pluto horizon 0714Pluto and Charon in false color 071415NASA New Horizons Plutos heartNASA New Horizons Charon 071215pluto charon 0708pluto heartpluto triptych 07042015Pluto on the Horizonnew horizons pluto charon seriesnew horizons styx kerberospluto charon color image new horizonsNeptune and TritonJupiter and IoJupite and its moonsNew Horizons spots PlutoPluto from Hubble 2010Pluto and Charon 1994pluto and five moonsnew horizons launched

Story highlights

  • Ridge features on Pluto's surface have been revealed to be dunes of solid methane ice grains
  • Researchers thought dunes would be unlikely on Pluto, but it's more like Earth than they thought

(CNN)Nearly three years after NASA's New Horizons spacecraft flew past Pluto, we're still learning about the dwarf planet.

A study published Thursday in the journal Science reveals that the dwarf planet has dunes. But these aren't like sand dunes on Earth; Pluto's dunes are made from solid methane ice grains.
Within our solar system, dunes are more rare than you might think. They exist on Earth, Mars, Venus, Saturn's moon Titan and Comet 67P.
    "When we first saw the New Horizons images, we thought instantly that these were dunes but it was really surprising because we know there is not much of an atmosphere," Jani Radebaugh, study co-author and associate professor in geological sciences at Brigham Young University, said in a statement. "However despite being 30 times further away from the sun as the Earth, it turns out Pluto still has Earth-like characteristics. We have been focusing on what's close to us, but there's a wealth of information in the distant reaches of the solar system too."
    An international team of planetary scientists, physicists and geographers looked at detailed photos of Pluto's surface, captured by New Horizons, that offered a bird's eye view of the dwarf planet's active surface. It is composed of nitrogen, carbon dioxide, water and methane, and it's diverse in landforms, including plains, trenches and mountain ranges.
    Read More
    They saw 357 regularly spaced pale ridges and six darker wind streaks across 46 miles of the Sputnik Planitia, a sprawling ice plain that makes up one of Pluto's largest surface features. The scientists noticed that the ridges ran parallel with a major mountain range, that seemed to shift and spread out. They also change locally and consistently. This indicated that wind was creating the ridges.
    But with the surface frozen, the researchers wondered what it could be made of.
    Pluto may have an icy sea beneath its surface
    Pluto may have an icy sea beneath its surface
    Combining an analysis of wind streak and dune-like features with spectral and numerical modeling, the scientists determined what might be the underlying architect of dunes on Pluto.
    Wind could create the dunes out of fine particles once they're airborne. And since Pluto's surface pressure is 100,000 times lower than Earth's, those grains don't need as much of a lift.
    They discovered that was possible if there was sublimation at the surface, when a solid is turned directly into a gas. In Pluto's case, the sun heats the icy surface enough that gas can be released into the atmosphere. This also lifts the methane particles, which mostly likely come from the nearby mountains. But the researchers haven't ruled out that these could be made of nitrogen ice.
    Pluto's winds can reach 18 to 24 miles per hour, creating and sculpting dunes.
    "On Earth, you need a certain strength of wind to release sand particles into the air, but winds that are 20% weaker are then sufficient to maintain transport," Eric Parteli, study co-author and lecturer in computational geosciences at the University of Cologne, said in a statement.
    "The considerably lower gravity of Pluto, and the extremely low atmospheric pressure, means the winds needed to maintain sediment transport can be a hundred times lower. The temperature gradients in the granular ice layer, caused by solar radiation, also play an important role in the onset of the saltation process [movement of particles over an uneven surface]. Put together, we have found that these combined processes can form dunes under normal, everyday wind conditions on Pluto."
    Pluto has snow-capped peaks -- of methane
    Pluto has snow-capped peaks -- of methane
    These dunes are largely undisturbed on Pluto's icy crust, which suggests that they were formed within the past 500,000 years -- or even more recently. Pluto presents a bit of an age conundrum this way.
    Instead of craters, the dwarf planet has polygonal shapes and features that indicate the surface is geologically active and young. The surface itself is only about 500,000 years old, although the dwarf planet itself is about 4.5 billion years old. This activity is most likely caused by a thermal, convective overturning of the ice. This helps date when the dunes formed, as well.
    "We knew that every solar system body with an atmosphere and a solid rocky surface has dunes on it, but we didn't know what we'd find on Pluto," Matt Telfer, lead study author and lecturer in physical geography at the University of Plymouth, said in a statement. "It turns out that even though there is so little atmosphere, and the surface temperature is around -230 degrees Celsius, we still get dunes forming. The New Horizons data has given us a new level of detail, but we had to work hard to explain how it was possible to get the supply of sediment, a non-cohesive surface and wind you need for dunes.
    "It is another piece of the jigsaw in making sense of this diverse and remote body, and gives us a more fundamental understanding of the geological processes which are influencing it."