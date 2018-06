The week in 14 photos

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, sits across from senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol as they meet in New York on Wednesday, May 30. A senior State Department official described the meeting as an opportunity for the two sides to begin outlining a proposed summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. That summit was originally scheduled for June 12, but it was later canceled by Trump. "Good working dinner with Kim Yong Chol in New York tonight," Pompeo said in a tweet that included this photo. "Steak, corn, and cheese on the menu."