The week in 16 photos

People celebrate at Ireland's Dublin Castle on Saturday, May 26, after it was announced that voters in the country had decided to repeal the Eighth Amendment, which bans abortion unless there is a "real and substantial risk" to the mother's life.
Vehicles are swept away by floodwaters in Ellicott City, Maryland, on Monday, May 28. The flooding happened after a major storm in the Baltimore region. Ellicott City is an unincorporated community about 12 miles west of Baltimore. It's in the valley of the Patapsco River, a major waterway flowing to the Chesapeake Bay. See more photos of the flooding
Mamoudou Gassama, a 22-year-old immigrant from Mali, climbs up a Paris apartment building to save a 4-year-old boy who was dangling precariously off a fifth-floor balcony on Saturday, May 26. Gassama was hailed as a hero, and French President Emmanuel Macron invited him to the Elysee Palace and offered him French citizenship. Gassama has also been offered a job with the Paris fire brigade. Related story: Your questions on the "Spider-Man" photo, answered
Middle-school students in Noblesville, Indiana, wait on a bus after their school was evacuated following a shooting on Friday, May 25. A teacher and a student were injured in the shooting. The teacher, 29-year-old Jason Seaman, tackled the unnamed suspect to stop the gunfire.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, sits across from senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol as they meet in New York on Wednesday, May 30. A senior State Department official described the meeting as an opportunity for the two sides to begin outlining a proposed summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. That summit was originally scheduled for June 12, but it was later canceled by Trump. "Good working dinner with Kim Yong Chol in New York tonight," Pompeo said in a tweet that included this photo. "Steak, corn, and cheese on the menu."
Midshipmen from the US Naval Academy throw their hats into the air during their graduation ceremony in Annapolis, Maryland, on Friday, May 25.
Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko rubs his face during an interview with foreign media in Kiev, Ukraine, on Thursday, May 31. A day earlier, he stunned observers when he showed up alive at a news conference a day after his reported killing. He said that with the help of Ukrainian security services, he faked his death to foil an assassination plot against him.
US President Donald Trump is joined by celebrity Kim Kardashian West in the White House Oval Office on Wednesday, May 30. "Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing," the President tweeted along with the photo. Kardashian West has been advocating for a pardon for Alice Marie Johnson, a low-level drug offender who has served more than 20 years in prison.
A gust of wind catches Pope Francis' mantle as he greets military police at the Vatican on Wednesday, May 30.
Rapper Snoop Dogg holds the straw of the world's largest cocktail -- a gin and juice made at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival on Saturday, May 26. The drink, which is also the name of one of Snoop's most famous songs, was more than 132 gallons.
Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor and current lawyer for US President Donald Trump, speaks to members of the media at the White House on Wednesday, May 30.
Archeologists working at the ancient Roman city of Pompeii, Italy, found this man's remains almost 2,000 years after he died. The new excavations suggest the man was fleeing the eruption of the Vesuvius volcano only to be crushed by a block of stone hurled by an explosive volcanic cloud.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, second from left, walks with members of a Russian delegation during an official visit to Pyongyang, North Korea, on Thursday, May 31. Lavrov met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and called for a phased lifting of sanctions, suggesting that North Korea's denuclearization would only be achievable if sanctions were scaled back.