Tom Arnold says he knew 'Roseanne' reboot 'would not end well'

(CNN) Tom Arnold, actor and ex-husband of Roseanne Barr, said Wednesday he was not surprised by the cancellation of ABC's hit sitcom "Roseanne" after the show's star went on a racist Twitter rant.

"I had a feeling this was going to happen when I first heard it was coming back," Arnold told CNN's Anderson Cooper on "AC360."

Arnold, a former writer on the original "Roseanne" suggested that Barr's support of President Donald Trump's conspiracy theories played a part in her downfall.

"When I read her social media in the very beginning, and I saw how she was so into the conspiracy stuff with Donald Trump and so how far gone she was, and the 'pizzagate' and Hillary is a pedophile and Obama wasn't born here, she was, you know, a 'birther,' and how crazy that was -- I just knew that this would not end well," Arnold said.

In one of the tweets that sparked outrage, she wrote, "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj."

