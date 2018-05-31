Southwest Airlines comes under fire after an agent asks a mom to 'prove' biracial child is hers

(CNN) The past year has been full of airline controversies, and Southwest Airlines is in the middle of the latest one.

Conversation is still swirling around an episode last weekend in Denver in which a white woman was asked to prove that her one-year-old biracial son was hers before they could board a plane.

Lindsay Gottlieb, head coach for the University of California-Berkeley women's basketball team, took to Twitter to claim she was "appalled" after a Southwest ticket counter agent asked for additional paperwork that could verify her relation to the toddler.

"After approx 50 times flying with my 1 year old son, ticket counter personnel told me I had to "prove" that he was my son, despite having his passport. She said because we have different last name. My guess is because he has a different skin color," Gotllieb tweeted.

@SouthwestAir I'm appalled that after approx 50 times flying with my 1 year old son, ticket counter personnel told me I had to "prove" that he was my son, despite having his passport. She said because we have different last name. My guess is because he has a different skin color. — Lindsay Gottlieb (@CalCoachG) May 28, 2018

The tweet sparked outrage, but also chatter about the event not being a racial issue but a safety concern.

Read More