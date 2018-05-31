Texas teen wins National Spelling Bee

(CNN) Karthik Nemmani from McKinney, Texas, has won the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

He correctly spelled the Greek word "koinonia" to win the competition.

When asked at what point he knew he could spell the winning word, the 14-year-old said to laughter: "When I heard it."

Spellers typically ask for clues such as language of origin, alternate pronunciations and what part of speech the word is.

Twelve-year-old Naysa Modi, of Frisco, Texas, finished second after incorrectly spelling "Bewusstseinslage," leaving out the second S.

