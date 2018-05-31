Texas teen wins National Spelling Bee

(CNN) Karthik Nemmani, a soft-spoken eighth-grader from McKinney, Texas, hadn't been to the National Spelling Bee before, but he had already been in a battle with 12-year-old Naysa Modi.

In their county spelling bee, Naysa won, but Thursday, Karthik came out on top -- successfully navigating through words like "aver," "paucispiral," "ankyloglossia," "haecceitas" and finally "koinonia" to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The Greek word "koinonia" -- most commonly pronounced "koy-nuh-NEE-uh" -- is defined as "intimate spiritual communion and participative sharing in a common religious commitment and spiritual community."

When asked whether having Naysa, who is from Frisco, and other friends at the national finals helped, the unassuming Karthik said: "Yeah, I guess."

He smiled, and added, "I guess it gave me a little more confidence."

