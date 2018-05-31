Peacocks go missing from Philadelphia Zoo; 1 found dead

(CNN) One of four proud peacocks who strutted away from the Philadelphia Zoo this week was found dead Thursday, likely hit by a vehicle, officials said.

The peacocks ventured off the grounds of the Philadelphia Zoo Wednesday night, said Dana Lombardo, a zoo spokesperson. The birds were spotted strolling along a part of Interstate 76 about a mile from the zoo after they left the zoo, according to CNN affiliate WPVI

State Police shut down several lanes on the interstate, causing traffic delays as they tried to shield the birds and capture them.

But the gang of four got away.

Thursday, one peacock's body was found on the interstate, also known as the Schuylkill Expressway, Lombardo said.

