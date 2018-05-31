After Massachusetts man is accused of kidnapping, two bodies are found at his home

(CNN) Springfield, Massachusetts, police found two bodies at the home of a man charged with kidnapping a woman.

Police tried to pull over Stewart Weldon for a broken taillight on Sunday, when the situation escalated into a police chase.

Police said Weldon eventually crashed into a police cruiser and fought officers when they tried to arrest him. Police recovered two knives from his pockets, according to court records.

An injured woman who was in the car with the 40-year-old suspect thanked police for saving her life, telling officers through tears, "He's going to kill me," according to the police report.

Officials said she told them Weldon had held her captive in his home for the last month and raped her several times.

Read More