Ella Brennan, famed New Orleans restaurateur, dies

(CNN)Ella Brennan, the famed New Orleans restaurateur known for building Commander's Palace into a world-renowned restaurant, has died, according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page.
Brennan was 92 years old.
Commander's Palace posted on its Facebook page: "We are very sorry to share that our beloved Miss Ella passed away this morning. Thank you for keeping our family in your thoughts."
Earlier this year Brennan talked about cuisine in the Crescent City.
"You have to come here with the attitude in your mind that this city is different than most cities and that we do things here that make us very happy. We eat a lot," she said. "You can be eating in the top restaurant or you can eat in somebody's home, and they're cooking beans. It doesn't make any difference. Food is important in New Orleans."
Commander's Palace is one of New Orleans' historic grande dame restaurants. Located in the Garden District, it was built in 1880 in a stunning Victorian house.
The kitchen has produced New Orleans legends, from the late Paul Prudhomme to Emeril Lagasse. The executive chef now is the award-winning Tory McPhail.
Lagasse called Brennan an "extraordinary soul."
"It has been one of the greatest privileges of my life to call Miss Ella my mentor, friend and family. She was the embodiment of a class act whose vigor, passion and tenacity are unparalleled. I will miss her dearly," he tweeted.
Commander's Palace suffered severe damage during Hurricane Katrina but was successfully refurbished and reopened in October 2006.