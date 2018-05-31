Ella Brennan, famed New Orleans restaurateur, dies

(CNN) Ella Brennan, the famed New Orleans restaurateur known for building Commander's Palace into a world-renowned restaurant, has died, according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page.

Brennan was 92 years old.

Commander's Palace posted on its Facebook page: "We are very sorry to share that our beloved Miss Ella passed away this morning. Thank you for keeping our family in your thoughts."

Earlier this year Brennan talked about cuisine in the Crescent City.

"You have to come here with the attitude in your mind that this city is different than most cities and that we do things here that make us very happy. We eat a lot," she said. "You can be eating in the top restaurant or you can eat in somebody's home, and they're cooking beans. It doesn't make any difference. Food is important in New Orleans."

Read More