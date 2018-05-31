It's been 4 weeks since the first volcanic eruption in Hawaii and the lava is still flowing

(CNN) It's been four weeks since the first eruptions from the Kilauea volcano rocked Hawaii's Big Island, and the lava is as relentless as ever.

Since the first eruption occurred in the Leilani Estates subdivision on the evening of Thursday, May 3, emergency officials believe nearly 2,500 residents have been forced to evacuate as lava, flowing from numerous volcanic fissures, consumes everything in its path.

On Wednesday, Hawaii Civil Defense Spokesman Talmadge Magno said at least 75 structures have been destroyed. About 20 of those burned down earlier this week.

And the eruptions are still going strong. Residents in the Kapoho area were advised to evacuate Wednesday due to the risk they could be isolated as the lava moved into the area, according to an update from the Civil Defense Agency.

Early Wednesday morning Fissure 8 fueled a river of lava that moved at an accelerated pace down Highway 132, traveling almost a half-mile in 80 minutes, the Civil Defense Agency said.

