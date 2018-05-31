A soldier died before meeting his baby, so his Army family welcomed her with open arms

(CNN) Two-month-old Christian Harris just got to meet some very special people: the soldiers who served alongside her late father.

Christian Harris' father was killed in action in August of 2017.

Army Spc. Christopher M. Harris died in August, just one week after his wife, Britt Harris, told him she was pregnant. He was serving in Afghanistan when his wife called from Fayetteville, North Carolina, to share the news.

"He teared up and immediately started telling all of his friends," Harris said, explaining that being a dad was her husband's biggest goal in life.

Days later, Harris was one of two soldiers killed in action in a vehicle explosion.

Spc. Christopher Harris received a military funeral August 14.

While she was pregnant, Harris received the support of the men and women of the 82 Airborne Division who were deployed with her husband. The group revealed the baby's gender in October through a video in which they shot off pink confetti.

