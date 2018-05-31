4 people have died this week in North Carolina since Alberto made landfall

(CNN) Two people died Wednesday after a home collapsed in western North Carolina, due to weather.

Heavy rains pummeled the western part of the state on Tuesday and Wednesday, causing mudslides, as well as forcing evacuations and road closures.

The two victims were found dead in the rubble in Boone, North Carolina, according to the Boone Fire Department. A landslide occurred, which caused a gas explosion that leveled the house, said Shane Robbins, the Boone Police Department spokesman.

A search and rescue ensued after two people were reported in the structure in Boone, North Carolina.

The incident marked the fourth weather-related deaths attributed to Alberto, which made landfall earlier this week as a subtropical storm and has since drenched the states in its path. On Monday, two journalists from South Carolina-based CNN affiliate WYFF were killed in Polk County, North Carolina. A tree fell on their SUV as they covered the hazardous weather, the station said.

The weather conditions prompted North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to declare a state of emergency Wednesday for the western part of the state.