ISIS supporter who encouraged attack on Prince George admits guilt

London, UK (CNN) A British ISIS supporter, who called for jihadis to attack 4-year-old Prince George, pleaded guilty to terrorism offenses Thursday, two weeks into his trial at a court in London.

In a dramatic U-turn at Woolwich Crown Court, 32-year-old Husnain Rashid admitted he had carried out a string of terror offenses, including engaging in conduct in preparation for terrorist acts and encouraging terrorism. He had maintained his innocence since his arrest in November 2017.

Rashid wrote messages online encouraging militants to carry out attacks, including posting a picture of Prince George -- son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and third in line to the throne -- next to a superimposed silhouette of a jihadi fighter, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

He also gave the full address of the young prince's school in southwest London, which the boy began attending last September, and wrote: "even the royal family will not be left alone."

Prince George arrives for his first day of school with his father Prince William on September 7.

All of the offenses relate to Rashid's online activities between October 2016 and November 2017, the CPS said. He will be sentenced on June 28.

