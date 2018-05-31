Breaking News

St Tropez rolls out the red carpet for Global Champions debut

Updated 7:04 AM ET, Thu May 31, 2018

(CNN)Showjumping's Longines Global Champions Tour is renowned not just for its generous prize pots and top sporting action, but also for its stylish and glamorous locations.

Now in its 13th season, adding to its already impressive roster of venues, Ramatuelle/St Tropez will make its debut on the tour.
Famous as a playground for the rich and famous, the French Riviera will roll out the red carpet for showjumping's elite this weekend with the sixth leg of Global Champions 2018 circuit.
Starting in Mexico City in March, the 17-stop tour takes in some of the world's most prestigious destinations, such as a stop under the Eiffel Tower in Paris, a coastal trip to Miami Beach, among the super-yachts in Monaco as well as central locations in world-famous cities such as Shanghai, London, Madrid and Rome.
    It's the latest addition to an elite itinerary that includes events in destinations such as Miami Beach, Paris, Monaco, Shanghai, London, Madrid and Rome.
    The action this weekend will take place a few steps from the sea, at the back of the well-known Pampelonne beach.
    The golden sands and turquoise waters were made famous by Brigitte Bardot in the 1956 film "And God Created Woman," which featured shots of Bardot on what was then a relatively unknown beach in the bay just south of St Tropez.
    Longines Athina Onassis Horse Show

    Despite only making its debut on the Global Champions Tour this year, the show has been successfully staged by the Greek heiress Athina Onassis since 2014.
    It has built up an enviable reputation, attracting many of the sport's top riders. The 33-year-old Onassis is the only surviving descendant of billionaire shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis and she been riding horses from a young age.
    Now based in Holland, she has represented Greece at European and World Championship level and has been part of the Global Champions Tour for many years and, more recently, the Global Champions League team competition.
    In St Tropez, she'll not only be acting as event organizer but also as a rider on the home team, the St Tropez Pirates. The team are looking to follow up their victory earlier this month in Hamburg, where riders Laura Klaphake and Pieter Devos pulled off an impressive win.
    Riding for the home side this weekend, alongside Onassis, will be Australia's Edwina Tops-Alexander.
    "I'm really looking forward to competing at our home show. Athina, Pieter Devos and I will be there for the GCL," said Tops-Alexander.
    "After an amazing win for the St Tropez Pirates in Hamburg our team is now in a strong position sitting on third place in the overall team rankings behind London Knights and Valkensvaard United."
    John Whitaker has been winning international showjumping medals since 1980. Now aged 62, he shows no signs of slowing down.
    Pictured here in 1999, Whitaker says there is no particular secret behind his longevity. "Apart from riding I don't do any fitness training but I'm busy all the time and I'm not lazy," he says. "My family know they can't tell me to slow down."
    Whitaker was selected to compete for Great Britain at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. His first Games came back in 1984, when he won a silver medal, and he hasn't given up on being in the saddle at Tokyo 2020.
    Despite his advancing years, he's not considering retirement any time soon. "At the moment I'm riding well," explains Whitaker. "I have some good young horses that are coming through the ranks so I can see me still riding for at least another five years."
    Whitaker also still takes risks, riding young and unpredictable horses. "I last came off in February whilst competing in Spain," he recalls. "The horse reared up and came over backwards onto me. I remember someone came over and said, 'you shouldn't be riding five-year-olds at your age' but I said it's just got to be done."
    Championship battle

    Tops-Alexander will also be focusing on the individual competition, the Global Champions Tour, where she is seeking a record third overall victory following victories in 2011 and 2012.
    After five rounds of the 2018 championship, she trails 2012 Olympic champion Scott Brash another two-time LGCT winner, by 12 points.
    Close behind her, and also making the trip to the South of France, are Ben Maher, Daniel Deusser and Pieter Devos as well as last year's champion, and current world No. 1, Harrie Smolders.
    New for this season are the inaugural Global Champions Play Offs in Prague, which boasts a record prize purse of $10m and will see the winning team ride away with $3m.
    Prague will also play host to the first Longines Global Champions Super Grand Prix, which pits the winners of each LGCT event throughout the year against each other in a season-ending spectacular.
    Eric Van Der Vleuten has enjoyed a distinguished show jumping career. Now, the Dutchman is able to enjoy it alongside his son.
    Maikel Van Der Vleuten has followed his father into the sport and the pair are teammates for Madrid in Motion, which competes in the Global Champions League.
    Eric won an individual European gold medal for the Netherlands in 1982 and has been to three World Championships with his country.
    He is back competing at the highest level after taking time out to focus on coaching.
    "I think my father enjoys competing on the same team as me," says Maikel. "It's pretty unique to both be at the top of our sport but we work well together."
    Tops-Alexander knows that St Tropez could be a crucial event in the championship race for 2018.
    "This weekend I will be there to try to get a good result and some points to put me in a better overall position," she added.
    "Everyone is feeling the great motivation at every event among individual and team riders to win through to the new Play Offs this year. I'm delighted to have qualified already for the Longines Global Champions Tour Super Grand Prix in Prague this December after my win in Miami Beach."