St Tropez rolls out the red carpet for Global Champions debut

(CNN) Showjumping's Longines Global Champions Tour is renowned not just for its generous prize pots and top sporting action, but also for its stylish and glamorous locations.

Now in its 13th season, adding to its already impressive roster of venues, Ramatuelle/St Tropez will make its debut on the tour.

Famous as a playground for the rich and famous, the French Riviera will roll out the red carpet for showjumping's elite this weekend with the sixth leg of Global Champions 2018 circuit.

Starting in Mexico City in March, the 17-stop tour takes in some of the world's most prestigious destinations, such as a stop under the Eiffel Tower in Paris, a coastal trip to Miami Beach, among the super-yachts in Monaco as well as central locations in world-famous cities such as Shanghai, London, Madrid and Rome.

