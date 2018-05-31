NBA Finals: Warriors win overtime thriller 124-114
Golden State guard Stephen Curry celebrates a 3-pointer during Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, May 31. Curry had a team-high 29 points as Golden State defeated Cleveland 124-114 in overtime.
Cleveland's LeBron James reacts to a play late in the game. He scored 51 points, a career playoff high.
With just a few seconds left in regulation, Cleveland's George Hill missed a free throw that would have given the Cavaliers the lead. Teammate J.R. Smith grabbed the offensive rebound just a few feet away from the basket, but he dribbled back to midcourt and Cleveland was unable to get another good look at the basket.
James tries to direct Smith back to the basket in the final seconds of regulation.
Golden State's Draymond Green celebrates in the second half.
Green and Tristan Thompson get involved in an altercation late in overtime.
James dunks the ball in the first half. This is the fourth straight season that the two teams have met in the Finals. Golden State won the title in 2015 and 2017. Cleveland won in 2016.
Golden State head coach Steve Kerr instructs his players during the game.
Curry drives past Thompson during the first quarter.
Klay Thompson grimaces in pain after Smith fell into his knee during the first quarter. Thompson left the game briefly but returned.
James is defended by Green early in the game. James had 24 points in the first half, making nine of 11 shots.
A fan gets a photo of Golden State forward Kevin Durant during a stoppage in play.
The two teams tip off to start the game at Oracle Arena. Golden State has home-court advantage in the series.