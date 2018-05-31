Who is Rod Blagojevich and what was he convicted of?

Washington (CNN) Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich got a new lifeline on Thursday when President Donald Trump said he would consider pardoning or commuting his sentence on his federal corruption conviction.

The opening of the door is a change in fortune for the disgraced former governor, who has been serving time in a federal prison in Colorado since March 2012 on a 14-year sentence for a host of public corruption charges, including trying to solicit money for an appointment to former President Barack Obama's Senate seat after the Chicagoan won the presidency.

Blagojevich (pronounced Bluh-GOY-uh-vitch) was the Democratic governor of Illinois from 2003 to 2009, when he was charged with corruption and then impeached by the Legislature.

Over the course of two trials, the first of which resulted in a hung jury on all counts except lying to federal investigators, Blagojevich's famous personality was on full display, both through his testimony and the FBI recordings that were played at his trial.

Blagojevich also showed his flair for showmanship -- and initially got to know Trump -- in a four-episode stint on "The Celebrity Apprentice" in 2010, before his first trial. He was fired after leading his team to losing that week's challenge, as recounted at the time by Chicago magazine.