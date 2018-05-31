Trump says talks with North Korea going 'very well'

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump said that meetings with a North Korean delegation in New York have gone "very well" and that he expects the delegation to travel to Washington on Friday to deliver him "a letter from Kim Jong Un."

Trump said he wasn't sure if a deal to nail down a June 12 summit with the North Korean leader was taking shape, but he told reporters that the negotiations "are in good hands," as he boarded Air Force One Thursday morning for Houston.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean senior official Kim Yong Chul met in New York Wednesday night for a 90-minute dinner to continue discussions about the potential summit.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Thursday that Pompeo told her that the meetings "were great last night, but there is still a lot of work to be done." That work continues, as Pompeo and Chul met again Thursday morning to continue their discussions.

The summit, which was canceled by Trump after North Korean officials harshly criticized Vice President Mike Pence, is once again a possibility with preparatory meetings taking place at the demilitarized zone that marks the border of North and South Korea, as well as in Singapore, and New York.

