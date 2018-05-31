Breaking News

Trump pressured Sessions on multiple occasions to overturn recusal

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN

Updated 5:14 PM ET, Thu May 31, 2018

Why won't President Trump fire AG Sessions?
Why won't President Trump fire AG Sessions?

    Why won't President Trump fire AG Sessions?

Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump pressured Attorney General Jeff Sessions on multiple occasions over the last 14 months to overturn his decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation, according to a source familiar with the President's demands. The President made the request on several occasions -- each to no avail.

This is in addition to the first request from Trump while in Mar-a-Lago, which was first reported by The New York Times.
Axios first reported that Trump pressured Sessions multiple times.