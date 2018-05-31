Trump, again, denies firing Comey over Russia despite saying exactly that at the time

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump is again pushing the narrative that he did not fire former FBI Director James Comey over the Russia investigation -- despite saying exactly that days after the dismissal.

"Not that it matters but I never fired James Comey because of Russia!" Trump claimed on Twitter Thursday morning. "The Corrupt Mainstream Media loves to keep pushing that narrative, but they know it is not true!"

But last May, Trump said he was thinking of "this Russia thing" when he decided to fire Comey.

"And, in fact, when I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said: 'You know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made up story, it's an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should've won,'" Trump said of firing Comey in an interview with NBC News

The decision to fire Comey also matters very greatly to Trump, as it led to the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel in the Russia investigation, which has infuriated the President. A leaked list of questions Mueller would like to ask the President indicates that he is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice in firing Comey, who at the time was leading the investigation into whether there was collusion between Trump associates and Russia during the 2016 election.

Read More