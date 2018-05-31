Rod Blagojevich and Martha Stewart have a weird amount in common

(CNN) For B-list celebrity felons, the Trump presidency is shaping up as a golden era, with forgiveness in the air and, more to the point, pardons and commutations suddenly and unexpectedly on the table.

That, as it happened, came just moments later.

Aboard Air Force One, Trump told reporters that with D'Souza done and dusted, he was also considering directing his mercies at Martha Stewart, who spent five months in prison more than a decade ago for lying and obstructing justice in connection with a 2001 stock deal, and Rod Blagojevich, the Democratic former Illinois governor currently serving a 14-year sentence after being convicted on corruption charges back in 2011.

Odd? Sure. But the similarities between Stewart and Blagojevich extend beyond their legal troubles and time spent, respectively, behind bars.