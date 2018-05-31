#TBT: On this day in 1961, President John Kennedy, accompanied by first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, stopped in Paris ahead of a high-stakes summit with Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev. It was Kennedy's first trip to Europe as President, and he was honored with a state dinner and much fanfare. 🎥 Universal Newsreel #throwbackthursday #tdih #thisdayinhistory #OTD #onthisday #JFK #Kennedy #POTUS #france #USA #news #history #politics #cnn

